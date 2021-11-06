ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ICON Public updated its FY21 guidance to $9.55-9.75 EPS.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $14.54 on Friday, reaching $265.96. The stock had a trading volume of 518,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.09. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

