ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLR. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $14.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.96. 518,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.09. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $301.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.