Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $108,100.30 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $108,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Identiv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,437,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

