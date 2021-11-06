IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $50.00. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 843 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $315,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,576,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

