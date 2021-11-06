IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

