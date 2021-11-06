Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Illumina posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.92.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $13.69 on Friday, reaching $408.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,945. Illumina has a one year low of $292.65 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.40 and a 200-day moving average of $441.05.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.