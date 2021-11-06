Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $408.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.65 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

