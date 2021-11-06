Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 170,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.98. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Immunic were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

