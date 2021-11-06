Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

