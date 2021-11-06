Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 187.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 769,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

