InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of InflaRx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.74. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 367.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 699,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

