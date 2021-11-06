Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

