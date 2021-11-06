Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of IR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

