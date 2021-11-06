Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.