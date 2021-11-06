INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Mark William Lowdell Sells 701 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 701 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark William Lowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,140.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark William Lowdell sold 400 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $8,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

