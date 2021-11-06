Insider Buying: Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 250.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 769,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 589,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

