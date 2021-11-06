Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$21,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,789,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,031,639.56.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Robert Wares acquired 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,640.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares acquired 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares bought 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

OM opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

