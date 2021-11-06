Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Sells $1,327,190.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

