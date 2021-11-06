Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $8,784,470.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $530.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.50 and its 200 day moving average is $363.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.59 and a 1 year high of $533.99.

Arista Networks shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

