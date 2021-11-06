Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

