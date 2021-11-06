Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVC stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Entravision Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVC has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

