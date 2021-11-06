Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EVC stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
EVC has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
