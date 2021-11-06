Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $253,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.51 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

