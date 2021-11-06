Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 7,975 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scot Frazier Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $221.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.73 and a 52-week high of $225.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 42.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 149,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

