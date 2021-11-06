Insider Selling: Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Sells $11,140.00 in Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) insider Erin Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $11,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.
Gritstone bio Company Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.