Insider Selling: Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Sells $11,140.00 in Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) insider Erin Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $11,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

