Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 34,019 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

