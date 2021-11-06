Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) VP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
