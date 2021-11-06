Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Onto Innovation stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
