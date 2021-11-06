Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 92.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

