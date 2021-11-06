Insider Selling: Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) Insider Sells 26,818 Shares of Stock

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £9,386.30 ($12,263.26).

Shares of RAV opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. Raven Property Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 23.15 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.60 ($0.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Raven Property Group

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

