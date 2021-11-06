Insider Selling: Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) Insider Sells 26,818 Shares of Stock

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £9,386.30 ($12,263.26).
Shares of RAV opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. Raven Property Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 23.15 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.60 ($0.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
