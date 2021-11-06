Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $33,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

