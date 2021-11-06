Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $123,050.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $26.47 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

