Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells 9,360 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

