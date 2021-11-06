Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 238,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,717. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

INSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of Inspired Entertainment worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

