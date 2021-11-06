Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $303.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.27.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $308.00. 751,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.16. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $323.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

