Insured Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,921.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $38,921.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

