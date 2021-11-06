InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 134,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,701. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

