Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Interfor stock opened at C$29.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$16.05 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Interfor will post 5.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

