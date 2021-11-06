International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 180.16 ($2.35) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

