International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IFF stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.
