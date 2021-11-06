International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Lifted to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £316.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.51.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

