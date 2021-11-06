Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.52

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 16479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,789,486.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,599,557.24.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

