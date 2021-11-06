InterRent REIT (IIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$44.97 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

