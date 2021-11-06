inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of INTT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,415. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.