Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 629,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.24% of Zimmer Biomet worth $416,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.69 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.