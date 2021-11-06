Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.96% of Roper Technologies worth $475,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 482.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $484.30 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

