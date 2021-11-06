Invesco Ltd. Has $528.31 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.93% of CrowdStrike worth $528,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 138,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,681,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $273.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $297.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

