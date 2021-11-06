Invesco Ltd. Has $544.93 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $544,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

