Invesco Ltd. Sells 389,925 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,354,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $460,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

