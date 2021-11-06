Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of AstraZeneca worth $574,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

