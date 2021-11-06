Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) is National Pension Service’s 3rd Largest Position

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,068,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,019,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $47.82 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34.

