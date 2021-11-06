Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $162.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

